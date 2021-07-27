Thando Thabethe’s All About the Getting Back With Your Ex Life

Thando Thabethe is back with her ex, Lunga Shabalala, and while she looks really happy some just don’t understand why

Sharing sweet snaps on social media, Thando and Lunga have the people discussing their reignited flame

Some feel there is never a need to return to an ex and they just do not get why Thando would burn herself twice

Thando Thabethe has gone back to her ex, Lunga Shabalala and it seems she couldn’t be happier if she tried. Sometimes a second go is what is needed, shame.

Having made their relationship known on social media, Thando has not for one second tried to hide that her and Lunga have reignited their flame.

Thando Thabethe is back with her ex, Lunga Shabalala, and some people just do not understand why she would go back to an ex. Image: @lunga_shabalala.

While most people are wary of returning to an ex, it seems to be working out for Thandi this time around. Some people are just more comfortable with familiar territory, and Thando has made it clear that she is people.

Sharing a saucy post about going back to an ex, Thando had fans laughing.

Thando posted:

Thando Thabetheanf Lunga Shabalala take a little baecation

Thando Thabethe had a romantic birthday getaway with her bae, Lunga Shabalala. Thando and her TV presenter boyfriend spent the past weekend in Cape Town.

The celeb couple took to social media to let their friends in on what went down in the Western Cape. Briefly News reported that both the stars took to their Instagram accounts and shared videos and snaps of some of the highlights of their romantic trip.

The lovebirds were enjoying their getaway in Knysna, as per Thando's location tag.

In one of the clips posted Lunga posted on Instagram stories, he walks along the beach with the stunner chilling in the back. The star can be heard saying he is winning the boyfriend Olympics. In another post, the couple walks along the beach when Thando suddenly belts out a tune by Biggie.

