A South African guy is causing a stir on Twitter for sharing a story that he just found out he is his girlfriend's side piece

@Jah_Vinny_23 says he used his bae’s phone and discovered that his name is saved as the “Delivery Guy”

Briefly News looks at the funny post where a number of the guy’s followers are now sharing some advice but some are laughing at him

One guy just shared an unbelievable story on social media and that he went into his girlfriend’s phone only to find out he is the second option. @Jah_Vinny_23 says he discovered that bae saved his number and name as "Delivery Guy".

The poor guy also explains that he dialled the number to order food and sadly found out his phone rang. The Mzansi guy shared this startling story on Twitter and he is getting warnings that he must stay away from his lover’s mobile phone.

Mzansi is in disbelief as they digest a story of a man who is a side piece. Image: @Jah_Vinny_23/Twitter/Getty

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@BabeWynter said:

“You didn't have to.”

@AndyLethu said:

“Good I've been asking you out for a while now and you said no.”

@Stha_Lungile said:

“Do you need a shoulder to crayon.”

@Ngidakwanjalo said:

“Ah shem, maybe when you met you were working at Debonairs.”

@leloh56 said:

“You deliver love moso hahaha.”

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

“Did you so maar deliver the food?”

@Zandiey_Zee said:

“Do you perhaps need some counselling?”

@YourThickChef said:

“Yena aya kwini?”

@MKatlegeoTsele said:

“O lastag... next time mind your own business.”

Source: Briefly.co.za