LOL: Emtee Claps Back at Troll Saying Nasty C Makes Better Hooks Than Him

Emtee clapped back hard after a troll took to his timeline and compared him to his music peer Nasty C

The nasty hater told Emtee that Nasty C makes better hip-hop hooks than the Roll Up hitmaker

The rapper hilariously suggested that the naysayer participated in the recent violent protests and looting that took place in Mzansi

Emtee took to social media recently to react to a troll who told him that Nasty C makes better hooks than him. Emtee, who is known on social media for his spicy clap backs, shot back at the critic who compared him to his friend and rap peer.

Emtee has clapped back at a troll saying Nasty C makes better hooks than him. Image: @emteerecords

Source: Instagram

The Pearl Thusi hitmaker took to Twitter recently to suggest that he is irreplaceable. Emtee did not specify who his tweet was directed. He has been in a twar with his former record label Ambitiouz Entertainment since he left the stable a few years back. The star wrote:

"Dem boys you said you was gon' replace me with ain't making no noise tho."

A troll felt some type of way after Emtee's post and quickly coughed up what was on his chest. The naysayer replied to Hustla:

"Nasty C is better than you when it comes to hooks."

Emtee had his timeline laughing out loud with his vicious response inspired by the recent looting in Mzansi. According to SAHipHopMag, he replied:

"This tweet looks like it came from a looter who got away."

Cassper Nyovest claps back at sneaker criticism

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest had to defend his sneaker collection again from a social media troll. The hater took to Mufasa's comment section and criticised his pink sneaker. The naysayer suggested that the sneaker was for gays. The Amademoni hitmaker had to quickly clap back at the troll following his homophobic comments.

The rapper-turned-businessman took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the trolls negative comment. Cassper Nyovest replied to the hater:

"Brother, it's 2021. Are you serious?"

Tweeps took to the star's comment section to share their views on his reaction to the troll's tweet. @KGKJ3 said:

"Everyone has a gay character in them just that it depends what version stands out, stop bothering other kids."

