Mzansi Reacts to Prince Kaybee and Cassper Fight: “Mr Nudes Has a Point”

Mzansi social media users have weighed in on the latest beef between musicians Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest

The clash was spurred on by Prince Kaybee subtweeting Cassper about the way he was marketing his shoes to celebrities

Many agreed with Kaybee in that he was isolating his market by appealing to his celebrity friends instead of fans on the street

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee had another go at each other on Wednesday afternoon after the rapper responded to a subtweet from the DJ.

Prince Kaybee had a go at Cassper Nyovest again. Image: @princekaybeesa

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Prince Kaybee threw a jab at Cass and how he has been marketing his shoes using celebrities.

He posted:

“Another thing about celebrities is the disconnect to the fans, they can’t seem to put back value where they got it from. For instance you give away samples to celebrity friends and never to the people that bring the value, so now it creates a talking point but never an impact.”

Kabelo continued:

“It's basically like Sandton and Alexandra, you work the land of the rich but don’t benefit from it although its just across the street from you.”

Cassper saw the post and did not hold back on clapping back.

He said:

“Sa gago ke go bua m*rete ka nna. Sign the boxing contract, get the clout from me knocking your ass out or make a hit. The tweets ain't gon make you more famous or more money. My shoe is doing well, I have the biggest song in the country & I can't wait to knock you out o m*rete!!"

The interaction resulted in both the artists trending online as Mzansi social media users weighed in:

@masegolefakane said:

“I’m truly a big fan of you Don but Mr nudes has a point. Pick 5 fans and deliver shoes to them too it will be a really great gesture. Start with me tleh.”

@ndirohan said:

“But he spoke no lies.. not taking sides but Prince Kaybee makes sense you're dropping shoes to your peers who won't even wear the damn shoes. Every post there's a true Cas fan begging for a pair. Laba ignora.”

@karabo_ramonsig said:

“You're my favourite musician and I am a fan mara nnete ke nnete, Prince Kaybee didn't lie...”

@glowriousday said:

“Celebs are business people. Cassper is marketing his shoe using his influential friends cause that's what adds value, not handing out product to ordinary peeps. Now you want to manipulate his fans into thinking they deserve a free pair of sneakers onale jealousy okare mosadi bro.”

@glenn_hopesa said:

“Prince Kaybee is speaking no lies mara, it's so true.”

The pair have been beefing for a while and agreed to take their animosity to the boxing ring.

Cassper Nyovest vs Prince Kaybee: Mzansi places bets on #CelebrityBoxing match

Mzansi social media users took to social media to share who they'll bet for when the #CelebrityBoxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee takes place.

Cassper challenged the Hosh hitmaker to a boxing match recently and he agreed. The two stars had been shading each other since they agreed to settle their beef in a ring. Their fans also weighed in on the anticipated bout.

Mzansi musician Miss Pru took to Twitter on Tuesday, 25 May and asked Mzansi who their money was on. Miss Pru asked:

"Cassper Nyovest vs Prince Kaybee in a boxing ring. Who’s your money on?”

Some tweeps believe that Mufasa will knock out the award-winning DJ while others have placed their bets on Kaybee to easily win the fight because of his height and big arms.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za