Back in Business: AKA Resumes His Vodka Endorsement Deal

South African rapper and business Kiernan Forbes, more popularly known as AKA, is back in business

The media personality was off the grid for a while after the passing of his fiancée Anele 'Nelli' Tembe

Fans of the musician have taken to his social media account to express their happiness over his return to the limelight

AKA is slowly getting back to his old life and announced that he’s reunited with Cruz vodka after stepping away during his mourning period.

The rapper took to social media to share that he was back in business and encouraged followers to drink responsibly.

With the lockdown regulations eased, South Africans are now able to purchase liquor during the week and are able to drink in restaurants.

The move by AKA also suggests that his mourning period may be over and fans can look forward to seeing him at the forefront of the entertainment industry once again.

Social media users were super excited to see him make a return and took to his post to share their thoughts.

@sean_ville said: "Can you just save hip-hop, Mega we are drowning."

@thulileshezi said: "You can't keep a good man down."

@hellboyheath said: "I can’t believe they tried to cancel you."

AKA: Investigation into the tragic death of Nelli Tembe reopened

In other AKA news, Briefly News reported that the investigation into the death of Nelli Tembe has officially been reopened by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), according to News24.

The publication shared that just three months after the tragic passing of Anele ‘Nelli’ Tembe, the NPA has referred back the docket of her passing to the police for further investigation.

According to the City Press, the police had concluded their investigation on May 25 and forwarded it to the office of the public prosecutor, but they were requested to investigate once again following alleged deficiencies that were identified.

The case was reportedly investigated as a murder, however the evidence has presented itself as a suicide, according to reports.

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the explosive news.

Source: Briefly.co.za