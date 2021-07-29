Moonchild Sanelly Bags Lit Hosting Gig, Fans Are Ready for the Heat

Moonchild Sanelly has bagged herself an awesome new hosting gig that fans are ready and waiting to see

Entertainment tea spiller Kgopolo Phil Mphela made the announcement on social media, revealing that Moonchild Sanelly is the new host for Madness Method

Fans cannot wait to see Moonchild Sanelly in action and are hoping her ruthless personality brings some sauce

South African artist Sanelisiwe Twisha, known professionally as Moonchild Sanelly, has just bagged herself another awesome gig.

Entertainment tea spiller Kgopolo Phil Mphela took to social media to announce that Moonchild Sanelly is the new host of a lit new talk show called Madness Method.

Phil posted:

“CASTING NEWS: Moonchild hosts new show

“The colourful and irreverent Moonchild Sanelly is the host of new new show where she gets to interview local artists.

“The show is called Madness Method.

“Starts Friday, July 30th 2021 at 21h30 on @BET_Africa.”

Moonchild Sanelly saw Phil’s post and took to the comment section to thank him for taking the time to make the announcement:

Moonchild Sanelly commented:

@MusiqWorks is hoping Moonchild Sanelly brings some fresh content:

@SinazoNcanywa is excited for Moonchild Sanelly to ask the hard questions:

Moonchild Sanelly buzzes as she takes international billboard

Moonchild Sanelly is making big moves overseas. The musician recently took to social media to show off not one but two billboards of her face in New York and Toronto, reported Briefly News.

The billboards were advertising an African Spotify playlist. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Moonchild said:

“So funny how I've eaten at that Mc D's before. Who would have thought my face would one day be on display right above it...Pictures taken in New York and Toronto!!”

Social media users were impressed by the images. Twitter user MojakLehoko said:

“Things you love to see. Bless up!”

