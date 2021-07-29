Exclusive: Nhlanhla Nciza’s Son Selected as Apple Music Rising Star

Nhlanhla Nciza's son has successfully paved his own way in the competitive South African music industry

The young South African entertainer has been selected as Artist of the month for August by Apple Music

Speaking to Briefly News, the trailblazer said that this win was just the tip of the iceberg and he had lot more he planned to accomplish

Nhlanhla Nciza's eldest son, Ciza has been making waves with his latest offering; Bank Notification.

Ciza has topped all local charts and remains at number one of the Trace music chart.

The young artist was recently selected by Apple Music to be “Apple Music UP Next” artist of the month alongside 11 other stars from across the globe. Ciza is the Artist of the month for August 2021 for “Apple Music Up Next” South Africa during a time where there are a lot of upcoming artists.

Speaking on the achievement, he said:

“I am grateful for the support at such a critical time in my career as a young artist. This is a testament to the love of my music. I am proud to stand among highly rated musicians in my young career. Love to my fans who have been showing such amazing support."

On his next move after this achievement, Ciza told Briefly News that he was about to embark on his African tour where he’ll be visiting the following Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Kenya.

"We’ve got an amazing music video for the song Carolina featuring major league and Abidoza coming out soon. And we’re also looking to release an amazing video for the song Jiggy in the near months to come."

He went on to say that there was a lot of buzz about him in the UK right now.

"We’re also looking into connect with our people down there in the coming months."

