Jub Jub Trends After Dropping New Single 'Ngithembe Wena': "The Lyrics Cut Deep"

Media personality Jub Jub is trending on social media after releasing another dope track titled Ngithembe Wena

The rapper features Xolly Mncwango and iComplete on the track, which perfectly combines gospel and rap music

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter's stans have applauded the star for continuing to drop uplifting and healing music

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Jub Jub is trending on social media after dropping his new track, Ngithembe Wena. The rapper features Xolly Mncwango and iComplete on the track. He again fused hip-hop and gospel music on this one.

The hashtag #JubJubNgithembeWena has been trending high on Twitter since the Uyajola 9/9 presenter released the song on Friday morning, 30 July.

Jub Jub is trending after dropping new single 'Ngithembe Wena'. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The star took to Twitter to let fans know that the tune is now available on all digital music platforms. Jub Jub wrote:

"Available on digital platforms!!!"

The musician's fans took to his comment section to praise him for combining rap and worship music again on the new single. Check out some of the comments below:

@LuckyMahloane said:

"The way @official_jubjub flows on this song is really dope. He just reminded us why we are listening to his music."

@at_matt_ commented:

"Seriously, who can do rap and gospel like @official_jubjub??? NobAAAdy!!"

@mikassong wrote:

"Grootman healing the nation with beautiful sounds, dankie."

@_NombuleloM said:

"The lyrics cut deep. Found myself in tears listening to Ngithembe Wena. Wow @official_jubjub making me so emotional so early in the morning."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Jub Jub's 'Ndikhokhele Remix' hits 2 million views

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Jub Jub's music career is on an upward trajectory and things just seem to be getting better. The rapper and TV personality recently announced that his comeback single Ndikhokhele Remix has hit over two million views on YouTube.

The star-studded track features an array of top Mzansi musicians, including Dr Rebecca Malope, Mlindo The Vocalist, Nathi, Benjamin Dube and others. The single was well received by Mzansi and trended for weeks after its released.

Jub Jub took to social media to celebrate the massive win. He posted:

"Thank you soooooooo much AFRICA and the whole world for truly loving our song... NOT POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU!!!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za