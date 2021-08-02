New Zealand's transgender weightlifter Lauren Hubbard did not make it beyond the group stages of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The third oldest athlete at the Olympic weightlifting event failed in all of her three attempts in the snatch event

The 43-year-old became the first the first openly transgender athlete to participate in the history of the Olympics

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see http://Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Transgender weightlifter Lauren Hubbard did not qualify in the women's 87kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Games, Sport Bible.

Hubbard's attempts at the snatch event

The New Zealander who made history in becoming the first openly transgender athlete to participate in the Olympics was registered as 'DNF' after three failed attempts in Group A.

laurel Hubbard, Olympics first transgender athlete crashes out in the women's 87kg category. Photo by Mohd Rasfan and Swen Pförtner

Source: UGC

The 43-year-old did not successfully lift any weight in her category as she settled for the last position in the ten-athlete group.

During her third attempt, the bar went over her head falling behind as she stood up to thank the crowd for the encouragement.

The third oldest athlete in Olympic's weightlifting history was smiling and did a heart gesture with her hands before mouthing "Thank You" to the camera.

Hubbard's history as a male competitor

Hubbard competed as a male weightlifter in the men's junior competition back in 1998 and set a national record with snatch 135 kg, 170 kg, and a total of 300kg.

In 2012, she went under hormone therapy and was allowed to compete in the women's category after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) changing their rules in 2015.

The rules stated that transgender athletes are allowed to compete as women, as long as their testosterone levels remain below a certain threshold.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported former Olympian Roland Schoeman says that he would like to be the Minister of Sport after a debate was started online about the matter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he would "consider" reshuffling Cabinet and this has got people talking on social media.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za