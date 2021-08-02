Roland Schoeman Proposes That He Would Like to Be Sports Minister

Roland Schoeman has made his case to become South Africa's next sports minister and he is serious about it

Speaking about the matter on social media, Schoeman says that he would like to rectify all the problems of the past

When speaking on racism, Schoeman said that there is no place for that kind of behaviour in sports in South Africa

Former Olympian Roland Schoeman says that he would like to be the Minister of Sport after a debate was started online about the matter. President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he would "consider" reshuffling Cabinet and this has got people talking on social media.

“I’d like to put my name up for nomination for SA minister of sport in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle,” said Schoeman on Twitter.

Schoeman said that he wanted to step into the role so that he could rectify all the things that are going wrong in the industry for South Africa. The former Olympian said that he would be making changes and take care of all the empty promises that were made to others.

Having been in the spotlight himself, he had expectations from the Minister of Sport but things didn't go the way he would have hoped. He promised that he would try to deliver.

When asked about racism taking place in sports, he said that there's no place for such behaviour in South Africa any more. Schoeman is making a serious case for himself as the sports minister.

Nathi Mthethwa says there's no pressure on Team SA in the Olympics

In other sports news, Briefly News reported that Nathi Mthethwa, the Sports Minister, stressed that Team SA's participation in the Tokyo Olympics is not under any pressure. The Tokyo Olympics will officially begin on Friday and conclude on 8 August.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, then-Minister of Sports and Recreation Fikile Mbalula set a 10-medal goal for the squad, which they met.

Mthethwa, who was unable to travel to Japan because of the ongoing virus, sent his best wishes to the athletes on Thursday at the South African embassy residence in Tokyo in a 'Welcoming Team SA to Japan' ceremony.

He pushed the team to perform aggressively but emphasised that athletes are not under any pressure in this year's postponed Games, according to News24.

