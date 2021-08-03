Over 200 businesses affected by looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have joined ActionSA's lawsuit against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba says the political party is committed to holding those who failed to act during the unrest accountable

The political organisation also plans to sue the African National Congress and Minister of Police Bheki Cele as well as some security cluster members

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - In the aftermath of the looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month, Herman Mashaba, leader of the political organisation ActionSA, says over 200 businesses have committed to join the party's lawsuit against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress.

In a statement issued on Monday, the political organisation plans to sue Ramaphosa as well as Government for failing to uphold and maintain law and order throughout the disturbance, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

Herman Mashaba, leader of ActionSA says more than 200 businesses who suffered due to the unrest in KZN and Gauteng have joined a lawsuit to sue President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

“It is without a doubt that the loss of life and livelihoods must be laid squarely at the ANC’s feet. Now more than ever, Action SA is determined to ensure that South Africans receive justice and that those responsible for the destruction we have seen are held to account,” read the statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

ActionSA also plans to include the ministry of police's Bheki Cele as well as members of the security cluster in its lawsuit, according to a report by Political Analysis SA.

Mashaba stated that ActionSA's legal representation is going over the submissions and will keep South Africans updated on the progress of the lawsuit.

The party has also called on more people who have been affected by the unrest to join the lawsuit and has stated that ActionSA is committed to providing an alternative political system to store an already failing system.

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba has given Ramaphosa 60 days to establish an inquiry into civil riots

Briefly News previously reported that Herman Mashaba, leader of ActionSA, says the political organisation is giving President Cyril Ramaphosa 60 days to implement a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the unrest that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the past few weeks.

According to The Citizen, ActionSA plans to write a letter to Ramaphosa to make their request for an inquiry into the violent protest that resulted in the deaths of over 300 people.

Mashaba also stated the political organisation would like Ramaphosa to assign the task of compiling a list of three judges to head the inquiry to acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

In a statement issued by ActionSA on their website, the organisation says the inquiry should be implemented to establish who the instigators of the unrest are, determine the level of culpability of ANC members as well as establish who funded the attacks in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za