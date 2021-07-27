Leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba issued a statement in which he announced that the political party would be writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa

In the letter, the organisation will be asking Ramaphosa to initiate a Judicial Commission of Inquiry that will look into the unrest that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

In their list of demands, ActionSA would like acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to identify three possible judges to head the inquiry

Herman Mashaba, leader of ActionSA, says the political organisation is giving President Cyril Ramaphosa 60 days to implement a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the unrest that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the past few weeks.

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to establish a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the violent protests seen in the past weeks. Image: Luba Lesolle

According to The Citizen, ActionSA plans to write a letter to Ramaphosa to make their request for an inquiry into the violent protest that resulted in the deaths of over 300 people.

Mashaba also stated the political organisation would like Ramaphosa to assign the task of compiling a list of three judges to head the inquiry to acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

In a statement issued by ActionSA on their website, the organisation says the inquiry should be implemented to establish who the instigators of the unrest are, determine the level of culpability of ANC members as well as establish who funded the attacks in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

ActionSA says the inquiry should also look into if any members of the South African Police Services, South African National Defence Force and/or South Africa's intelligence officers had any involvement in the coordination of the unrest.

Furthermore, the inquiry needs to examine the failure by the security cluster to act timeously and deal with the unrest before it escalated. Lastly, the inquiry will also have to make recommendations for criminal procedures to be implemented against those implicated during the inquiry.

ActionSA stated that acts of violence seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were tantamount to high treason and the organisation would continue to pursue justice.

"ActionSA will not stop until those behind this High Treason are identified, held accountable, and made to pay for what they have done," read the statement.

Alleged instigator and Patriotic Alliance leader Nimmerhoudt facing charges of terrorism

Briefly News recently reported that an alleged instigator of the unrest seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Bruce Nimmerhoudt, is facing charges of terrorism under the Terrorism Act.

Nimmerhoudt, who is the Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader as well as a current West Rand mayoral candidate, appeared before Roodeport Magistrate's Court on Monday, according to The Citizen.

Nimmerhoudt is accused of inciting violence by circulating a voicenote on the social media messaging app WhatsApp in the wake of the unrest seen in the past weeks. The voicenote in question is said to have encouraged people in Krugersdorp, Roodepoort and surrounding areas to commit acts of violence.

In his testimony to the court, Nimmerhoudt stated that he did receive the voice note in a PA Whatsapp group of 95 members. He further stated that he intended to submit the voice note to the police as it incited violence however, he was arrested before he had the opportunity to do so.

Source: Briefly.co.za