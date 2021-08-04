Bonang Matheba was laughing hard when she saw a TikTok of a man in New York who took a snap with her but had no idea who she was

The social media user posted his picture with Bonang, asking who she is as he had no idea, only took a snap with her because everyone else was

Bonang fans took to social media with the clip, sharing hilarious comments regarding the obscured situation

Bonang Matheba had a New Yorker running after her to take a snap, turns out, he had no idea who she even was LOL.

TikTok user Nicholas Pinto posted a clip in which he admitted that he took a picture with “this lady” as everyone else was, however, he has no clue who she is.

Nicholas went as far as wondering if Bonang was American actress Zoe Saldana, and Queen B got a good laugh out of it!

After seeing the clip, Bonang took to her social media to laugh as the situation. Our gurl is a whole entire international celeb!

Bonang posted to her Instagram Story:

In an embarrassing but funny moment, one TikTok creator mistook Bonang Matheba for American actress Zoe Saldana. Image: @bonang_m.

Queen B fans have shared the clip far and wide, laughing at the fact that this gut took a snap with Bonang and did not even know who she was, shame.

@SireOlebogeng shared the full clip:

@malomesaint shared Bonang’s reaction:

@sifisovic had a good laugh:

