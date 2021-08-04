Halala: Makhadzi’s ‘Kokovha’ Becomes Most Streamed Album in Mzansi

Limpopo-born singer and dancer Makhadzi is sitting pretty as one of the top-rated artists in the country

Makhadzi is currently the most-streamed South African artist on the Apple Music charts, according to the online streaming platform

The information was released as part of their celebration of local women in the music industry for Women's Month

Makhadzi is making waves in South Africa. The singer and dancer officially has the most-streamed album on Apple Music, according to reports.

Her record label confirmed the reports to TshisaLIVE that Makhadzi’s Kokovha is the most-streamed album on Apple Music in SA.

The music streaming platform, Apple Music, launched a Visionary Women Campaign to celebrate women in music in Women’s Month.

The success of the album comes just days after Mzansi debated on how Khadzi was underrated in the industry due to her skin colour. However, this clearly proves the naysayers wrong as she is currently the most successful artist in the country.

South African singer and dancer Makhadzi causes heated colourism debate

A lit video of Makhadzi jamming to Ghanama left social media on fire. Many just couldn’t believe how talented the dancer and singer was.

However, the video also opened up debate about why Khadzi was not a bigger name in the music industry. Many have attributed this to the starlet’s physical appearance and ethnicity. Makhadzi belongs to the minority Venda tribe and does not have Eurocentric features, something many believe help in the entertainment industry.

Twitter user @NalediSekoto commented on the video with her thoughts:

“Convinced Sh* M*djozi did so well in such a short space of time because she was light skinned. This lady makes good music, works hard and is a star but we know why she’s so overlooked.”

Another user @Culpritenter argued:

“Before anything, music is about music. If your sh*t bangs we bump it. Mtukukudzi was big and we understood nothing he was saying. We don’t understand what the Nigerians are saying either. Don’t guilt trip people into liking Makhadzi’s music.”

