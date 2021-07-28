Makhadzi causes heated colourism debate: “We know why she’s overlooked”

Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi has been trending on social media after a snippet of her Ghanama music video was shared

Many were in awe over her energy and dance skills and complimented her, however the video also led to a different debate

Some felt that Makhadzi is not a bigger name in the country because of the tribe she belongs to and her skin colour

A lit video of Makhadzi jamming to Ghanama has left social media on fire. Many just can't believe how talented the dancer and singer is.

Makhadzi has caused a heated debate among Mzansi social media users. Image: @makhadzirsa

Source: Instagram

However, the video also opened up debate about why Khadzi was not a bigger name in the music industry. Many have attributed this to the starlet’s physical appearance and ethnicity. Makhadzi belongs to the minority Venda tribe and does not have Eurocentric features, something many believe help in the entertainment industry.

Twitter user @NalediSekoto commented on the video with her thoughts:

“Convinced Sh* M*djozi did so well in such a short space of time because she was light skinned. This lady makes good music, works hard and is a star but we know why she’s so overlooked.”

Another user @Culpritenter argued:

“Before anything, music is about music. If your sh*t bangs we bump it. Mtukukudzi was big and we understood nothing he was saying. We don’t understand what the Nigerians are saying either. Don’t guilt trip people into liking Makhadzi’s music.”

@leboh said:

“Honestly if it wasn’t for colourism and tribalism Makhadzi would be a superstar.”

@Tbooze argued:

“Can’t blame people for liking different kind of noise. She is a superstar with huge following. But you can’t expect everyone to like her. That’s not possible. I don’t think it has anything to do with her skin colour. It’s just that people have choice of what music to like.”

Regardless of the noise, Makhadzi is working hard and paving her own way in the entertainment industry

Makhadzi's Ghanama hits 1 million views in less than 2 weeks

Makhadzi's new single Ghanama reached one million views on YouTube in less than two weeks since its release. The excited musician took to social media to share the good news.

The Murahu hitmaker shared that the epic single is also currently trending at Number 3 on YouTube Music. The talented Limpopo-born singer urged her stans - who have been showing the tune major love - to continue streaming it.

Makhadzi wrote on Twitter late on Monday, 19 July:

"Across YouTube as a whole 'Ghanama' has reached over One Million views and it's currently trending #3 on YouTube Music in less than two weeks. Thank you all for the love and support and please let's continue streaming #Ghanama on all digital platforms."

Source: Briefly.co.za