Halala: Makhadzi's 'Ghanama' Hits 1 Million Views in Less Than 2 Weeks

Makhadzi's epic single Ghanama has hit one million views on YouTube in less than two weeks since it dropped

The talented singer from Limpopo shared that the single is also trending at Number 3 on YouTube Music

The Murahu hitmaker's stans took to her comment section to praise her for releasing music that helps them heal emotionally

Makhadzi's new single Ghanama has reached one million views on YouTube in less than two weeks since its release. The excited musician took to social media to share the good news.

The Murahu hitmaker shared that the epic single is also currently trending at Number 3 on YouTube Music. The talented Limpopo-born singer urged her stans - who have been showing the tune major love - to continue streaming it.

Makhadzi's 'Ghanama' has hit one million views in less than two weeks. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi wrote on Twitter late on Monday, 19 July:

"Across YouTube as a whole 'Ghanama' has reached over One Million views and it's currently trending #3 on YouTube Music in less than two weeks. Thank you all for the love and support and please let's continue streaming #Ghanama on all digital platforms."

The star's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on the success of the song. Check out some of the comments below:

@TrevorSidogi wrote:

"Makhadzi you are my favourite ndi a mufuna."

@andriakoekemoer said:

"You're always hitting home with your songs and you help us heal and accept."

@MashSammy commented:

"Keep flying high ňwana wa hayani. The sky is the limit."

@dzini_smith said:

"You deserve even more views Makhadzi wa rena."

@RaymondNemushi1 wrote:

"Right behind your back Makhadzi."

@TaeloTlomatsane added:

"2 Million in another 2 weeks."

Makhadzi shares her side of the story amid Ghanama drama

In related news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi took to social media to share her side of the story after she received a negative response for dropping King Monada from the song Ghanama. According to the musician, negotiations broke down when Monada demanded 100% rights to the song despite them having initially decided to split it 50/50.

Makhadzi described Monada an individual who wanted to leave her with nothing. In a lengthy letter, Khadzi explained how she owned no rights to any of her previous collabs with Monada despite putting in the work.

She made the decision to release the song without him after he refused to send through the mastered version with his verse. Khadzi then went on to share a WhatsApp conversation she had with the Limpopo music producer detailing how he was still mastering the song and was not ready to release it.

