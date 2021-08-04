Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly Reportedly in Talks for Percy Tau's Signature

Percy Tau might be making his way to Al Ahly soon if Pitso Mosimane's plans are allowed to come to fruition

According to various news reports, the Al Ahly coach is looking to sign Tau to his club and has wanted him for some time

At first, it was Nkosingiphile Ngcobo on Mosimane's radar but it's actually Tau who he's really after currently

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has said that he would like to sign a South African player and according to reports, he's looking to get Percy Tau's signature.

Percy Tau recently impressed during a friendly match for Brighton and it looks like his future might be hanging in the balance because he's looking to get some more game time.

Pitso Mosimane is actually looking to sign Percy Tau from Brighton & Hove Albion. Image: Stringer/picture alliance and Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The word has it that Al Ahly has opened transfer talks with Brighton & Hove Albion. According to SoccerLaduma, Pitso Mosimane, who was instrumental in Tau's rise to fame at Mamelodi Sundowns, made a shocking remark about perhaps bringing the 27-year-old to Cairo.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Pitso Mosimane is making moves on South African players

At first, it was reported that Al Ahly was looking to sign Kaizer Chiefs' Nkosingiphile Ngcobo but now it looks like they are more interested in Percy Tau.

Al Ahly, according to SowetanLIVE, is yet to make an official offer for Ngcobo, who was promoted from the Chiefs development ranks in 2017.

Tinashe Nengomasha, an Amakhosi veteran, has advised the club not to stand in the way of Ngcobo if Al Ahly makes formal contact.

Lucas Radebe wants Percy Tau to stay at Brighton & Hove Albion

Briefly News previously reported that Percy Tau has had quite a whirlwind of a career with Brighton & Hove Albion and is pretty much still open to the idea of leaving the club.

Tau has been sent out on loan a few times since joining the club and many thought he'd finally get the chance when he was recalled.

When Tau was recalled to the team, fans hoped that he would be getting some more game time but it was not to be. He recently played in a friendly match and impressed by scoring a goal but nobody knows if it will be enough.

The legendary Lucas Radebe thinks that Percy Tau needs to stay at Brighton. He thinks that will be a good move for his career.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za