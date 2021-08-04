Eskom: R16.9 million spent on milk, most costly consumable of 2019/20

Eskom had spent almost R17 million on milk alone in the 2019/20 financial year according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan

This power utility has managed to halve its spending on consumables from R29 million to R15.6 million

A forensic investigation into the power producer revealed that it was spending R56 per two-litre of milk

Eskom has managed to cut its expenditure on consumables in half this financial year to R15.6 million.

The previous financial year saw the power utility report that it had spent R29 million on milk, toilet paper, cleaning products and bottled water.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed this in a reply to a written parliamentary question.

What was of concern was that the power company had spent R16.9 million on milk, Eskom's most expensive consumable for the 2019/20 financial year according to EWN.

Massive fraud allegations under investigation at Eskom

Business Tech reported earlier this year that Eskom is facing a R2 billion fraud probe. This partly explains the high expenditure on milk.

Seekers Finders Forensic Auditors and Risk Services had investigated the power producer after a whistleblower alerted the government of irregularities.

The investigation revealed that Eskom had been paying R56 per two-litre bottle of milk and R28 per single-ply toilet paper.

DA wants Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter are being called on the Democratic Alliance to appear before Parliament and explain their latest statement.

The party plans to send a letter to Khaya Magaxa, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, requesting that Gordhan and De Ruyter adequately explain Eskom's latest comments.

Eskom made an announcement that one of the Medupi Power Station's units in Lephalale has finally reached commercial operational status, according to Capricorn FM.

2 Eskom unions plead with Government to step in and assist the power utility

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom unions the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) are pleading for Government to swiftly step in to stop Eskom from heading into business rescue as SAA did.

Num General Secretary, William Mabapa, and Numsa General Secretary, Irvin Jim, have addressed a letter to Deputy President David Mabuza, asking for a meeting to talk about the financial problems of the power utility.

The unions emphasise that they are afraid for the jobs of their members seeing as Eskom seems headed in the same direction as SAA went a few years ago.

