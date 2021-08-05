Lerato Kganyago Opens up About Another Painful Miscarriage

South African media personality Lerato Kganyago took to social media to reveal that she recently had a miscarriage

The Metro FM DJ took to her Instagram Stories to share the painful news, she added that this was her fourth miscarriage

Kganyago said she was still hopeful that she would become a mother, however she would rather opt for a surrogate

Lerato Kganyago recently opened up to her fans and revealed that she recently had a miscarriage.

According to TshisaLive, the media personality took to her Instagram Stories to open up about the painful experience she went through earlier this year.

According to the publication, the Metro FM DJ revealed that she was over 12 weeks pregnant when she tragically lost the baby.

She reportedly said:

“I was pregnant. I’m sure you guys saw that I was really big ... then I had a miscarriage. Yes, I had a miscarriage this year again, it was my fourth miscarriage.”

Kganyago revealed that she lost her baby just a week after bagging her radio show.

“I didn’t want to drop the ball because this was something I always wanted.”

Lerato was pregnant around the same time as her fellow Metro FM peer Dineo Ranaka. Dineo went on to give birth earlier this year.

Lerato has been open about desperately wanting to be a mother but has decided that surrogacy may be the best option for her.

Lerato Kganyago shares why she no longer celebrates her birthday

In other Lerato Kganyago news, Briefly News reported that the Metro FM presenter opened up about why she doesn't celebrate her birthday and Christmas Day anymore. The stunner lost two people who were close to her heart on these two days which are special in almost everyone's calendar.

The star took to her IG Stories recently to share with her followers why she spends her birthday and Christmas by herself.

The media personality expressed that she lost her best friend on her birthday some years ago. She also lost a woman who raised her a few weeks before Christmas, according to the publication.

