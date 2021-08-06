Cassper Nyovest and 2 Other Celebs React to Jorja Smith's New Amapiano Single

Cassper Nyovest, DJ Maphorisa and ThickLeeyonce have reacted to Jorja Smith's new Amapiano single All of This

The English singer dropped the track this Friday, 6 August and posted that she was also taking Amapiano to the world

The three Mzansi celebs and many others slammed the songstress for not working with a South African producer on the song

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa are just some of Mzansi celebs who reacted to Jorja Smith's new Amapiano single, All of This.

The international singer took to social media on Friday morning, 6 August to promote the new song. Many Mzansi celebs took to the UK singer's timeline to share their honest opinion on her sound.

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Maphorisa are some of the celebs who reacted to Jorja Smith's new Amapiano single. Image: @djmaphorisa, @casspernyovest

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa told the singer that she should have asked the likes of yanos producer's such as Kabza De Small and De Mthuda to produce the track. Cass said:

"A touch from Kabza De Small, De Mthuda or Abidoza woulda sent this through the roof. Vocals are fire doe! Piano to the world!!!!"

DJ Maphorisa slammed the songstress for not involving Mzansi Amapiano pioneers in her single. According to , Phori said:

"If you don't involve us, it's not Amapiano. Then trust me you can't eat alone on Amapiano, it's a community movement but we don't mind sharing though."

Influencer and model ThickLeeyonce asked Jorja to collaborate with an Amapiano artist from Mzansi.

"Please collaborate with a South African amapiano artist bestiii! We need a real banger."

Reason rumoured to be ghostwriting for DJ Maphorisa

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Reason is apparently ghostwriting for DJ Maphorisa. The rumour started circulating on social media after Phori's fans praised him for his hot verse on his new track, Izolo.

Media personality Rashid Kay took to social media recently and shared a snippet from Izolo's music video. DJ Maphorisa raps his fire verse plays in the snippet that the hip-hop radio show producer posted on his timeline.

While many were impressed by Phori's pen game, Rashid applauded Reason for penning the dope verse. According to SAHipHopMag, Rashid captioned his Twitter post:

"Dankie @ReasonHD for the ghostwriting."

A heated debate ensued on Rashid's timeline with some saying Madumane wrote the verse while others agreed with Rashid.

