South African media personality Ntando Duma recently had to defend herself over her attire at Shona Ferguson's funeral

One particular social media user felt that the starlet's skirt was much too short for the somber occasion

Ntando Duma clapped back with a calm but fierce response, making it clear that she had no interest in engaging

Ntando Duma had no time for haters after their tried to come for her regarding her attire at Shona Ferguson’s funeral.

The actress responded firmly but calmly after a lady commented on the length of her skirt as the service.

According to the social media user, the length was not appropriate for a lady and it raised eyebrows.

Ntando Duma responded that she was just not in the mood to engage with the negativity. She also asked the Twitter user if they aren't tired of always finding something wrong.

“Anikhathali ne? Not today Madam. Try someone else.”

Social media users seemed to be on her side and shared their thoughts:

@given_maponya said:

"Leave the haters alone wena sweetie. You were stunning."

@msQ_marilalita said:

"There is nothing wrong with the outfit, you are wearing stockings nje. Umntu benothula sometimes."

@NokuphilaMkhab1 said:

"People never stop talking dear."

Mzansi singer Teboho Moloi sends Shona Ferguson off in song

The funeral of Shona Ferguson was held this past Wednesday, 4 August. Briefly News reported that the Mzansi media personality was laid to rest and his funeral was covered by multiple media houses. South African singer Teboho Moloi performed in Shona’s honour, leaving many in tears.

Seeing Moloi’s performance had many overcome with emotion. The worship songs that Teboho sang are something many felt Shona would have loved.

Social media has been buzzing with comments regarding the funeral with many commenting on how Moloi’s performance was the perfect touch for Shona’s send-off.

