South African Maskandi legend has branched out of his comfort zone and made a song with a Nigerian artist

The fusion between Afrobeats and Maskandi is the first of its kind and doing extremely well on the online streaming charts

The veteran musician chatted to Briefly News about what made him decided to experiment with a new sound

Ihhashi Elimhlophe is a legend and an immensely experienced musician and known in the Maskandi community as a legend. He recently worked with Nigerian Aftobeats musician AfroTherapist on a unique new song called Million Nites.

Maskandi legend Ihhashi Elimhlophe joinns Afrobeats artist in new song. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The song combines two languages – Igbo (AfroTherapist) and IsiZulu (Ihhashi Elimhlophe), and two dominating genres – Maskandi and Afrobeats. It is the first song with these two elements included by the world’s biggest music streaming platform Spotify on their editorial playlist Afro Indie.

Million Nites is leading AfroTherapist's newly released album titled Love and Afrobeats.

Other notable musicians featured on Love and Afrobeat include Candy Tsamandebele on Xitsonga love song Siku ne Siku.

Speaking to Briefly News on the unexpected collaboration, Ihhashi Elimhlophe explained why he decided to give it a bash:

“For the love of music, and knowing that music is universal and music unites, teaches and tackles issues. We are in this industry and we want to see the industry growing in social cohesion and love for one another. And promoting oneness.”

