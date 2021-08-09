Young artist wows with stunning portraits showcasing SA’s daily struggles

A Tshwane University of Technology graduate shines the spotlight on socio-political issues with his amazing art work

Thabo Modillane, who holds a National Diploma in Fine and Applied arts, recently won R30 000 for his stunning work

His amazing contemporary figurative works of art has won the hearts of many people

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

By Thomo Nkgadima - Freelance Journalist

Thabo Modillane, 24, from deep rural village of Madombidza near Makhado in Venda, Limpopo draws anything he lays his eyes on. He uses his own creative skills and unique techniques to communicate his message.

Thabo Modillane displays his award-winning contemporary figurative art work. Photo credit: Supplied.

Source: UGC

The young man is using his art to show the socio-political struggles our people experience daily in South Africa.

"I use my art to express my personal life experiences and things that are happening in our daily lives to keep people communicating,” Modillane said.

Modillane told Briefly News that he completed matric with maths and science with flying colours in 2016. He decided to register to study fine art the following year and all his friends and family criticised and discouraged him, thinking that he is wasting his time and had the potential to become a better person.

He didn't take their criticisms seriously because he knew deep down that when he was young he started to show his emmaculate hiden talent, skills and art knowledge.

Now, he is proving them wrong. He is generating money selling his beautiful art work, which he creates using oil and acrylic paint on canvas. Since then, he has never looked back. His artworks were included in the collection of Art Bank of South Africa 2020.

He was funded by South African National Arts Council in a project called stars in your eyes visual art project. The aim of the project was to bring light to kids and youth who have passion and interest in art.

He was also appointed by Tshwane municipality to facilitate in a public art installation of his work, which will be on display at the United States Embassy’s American Corner in Pretoria E’ska Mphahlele Library.

He was selected as new participants in the Creative Block programme by Spier Arts Trust for well-known Nandos restaurant art collectors.

This month he won R30 000 price for Ghorbany 1st annual art and design competition, which he entered in March.

"I always had a feeling that I will win this competition. I started early preparing for this artwork since the beginning of the year and my artwork captured a moment in which we see the purity, struggle and joy that we are all experiencing in our great country, South Africa,”Modillane said.

Now he was given an opportunity to exhibit his art work in Ghorbany Benmore Gardens Gallery in Sandton South of Johannesburg for outshining 23 participants country wide.

"It was a tough competition because all participants were great, but I thank God that my hardwork finally payed off,” Modillane said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Woman’s stunning portrait art of local celebs wows Mzansi

A local artist has wowed Mzansi after heading online to put her incredible talent on display. The portrait artist has a real passion for working in black graphite chalks and enjoys featuring local celebs in her work.

Heading online @lelo_artist made it's clear that she's ready to get to work and have her portraits displayed all over the country.

Lelo's extensive portfolio features a sketch of Mam Winnie Mandela, Director & Producer Tyler Perry, and an adorable picture of actress Gabrielle Union with her husband and baby.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za