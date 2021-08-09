Heh Banna: Zodwa Wabantu Arrested, Shares Hectic Video Online

South African media personality Zodwa Wabantu was arrested over the weekend for allegedly flouting lockdown regulations

Denying the accusations, Zodwa Wabantu claimed to have a permit that allows her to travel outside of the curfew times

She shared a video of the arrest on social media and opened up a heated debate over whether the police were correct in apprehending her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Zodwa Wabantu was apprehended by the police over the weekend after allegedly flouting lockdown regulations.

Zodwa Wabantu was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Zodwa Wabantu got arrested at 3am this morning for breaking Covid-19 curfew rules.

According to the media personality’s Instagram post, the officers who detained her allegedly did not want to see her work permit but were more interested in her paying a R5000 fine.

In the footage, the dancer could be seen arguing with the cops as she explained that she was twerking all night and it was essential work.

The starlet went on to share a picture of her notice of rights online, and it revealed that she was indeed arrested for contravening the disaster management act.

Her arrest has garnered a lot of attention on social media as peeps weighed in with their thoughts. Many were amused that her work was deemed essential while others were concerned about the treatment she received from the police.

@aphelelejody said:

“Zahara’s ancestors are working overtime. Zodwa called Zahara a bissh just to stay relevant, look at God.”

@i_am_kedir2 said:

“So why is she getting arrested according to the Grade 12s?”

Zodwa Wabantu spills her truth about Mzansi celeb she's currently smashing

Meanwhile Zodwa Wabantu trended recently after she spilled the tea on Lasizwe’s new show. The exotic dancer told Lasizwe in a #DrinkOrTellTheTruth interview that the last celeb she went home with after a groove was Thabo, aka Smol, from Black Motion.

The bubbly media personality told Lasizwe that she and Thabo last shagged three weeks back. The reality TV star even said she doesn't care that the drummer from the famous music group has a girlfriend.

In a teaser of the show posted by Lasizwe on Twitter, Zodwa could be heard saying their fling was not a secret. Zodwa said:

"We are smashing. It is not a secret. Apparently he has a girlfriend. It is none of my business."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za