Ihhashi Elimhlophe: Maskandi Legend Takes Genre to the World

Ihashi Elimhlophe is a household name in the South African Maskandi genre. Bheki Ngcobo first established the alias in 1986 and has never looked back. Today, he is considered as a legend among all musicians in the country. Briefly News takes a look at the global influence of his career

Early life

Bheki Ngcobo left his small village of KwaBiyela in KwaZulu-Natal for Johannesburg in 1976. His career did not start off with him in the spotlight.

He worked as a guitarist for the legendary Soul Brothers. After recognising his amazing talent, the group gave him his platform and made him lead singer of their junior group, Imitshotshovu.

Bheki recorded one album with the group before setting his sights on a solo career. He decided to call himself ‘Ihhashi Elimhlophe’ ('White Horse') and from then on, history was made.

Career success

The talented guitarist impressed with his rare 14-string guitar. His first album, Hololo, was a huge success and set about the future successes of his 28 studio albums.

Bheki Ngcobo family and fame

The talented Ngcobo also passed on the showbiz bug to the rest of his family. The family consists of another group called Amaponi featuring Ihhashi's four children and his wife Linah Khama (aka Ebony), another leading female vocalist.

Collaborations with other artists

Ihhashi has not been afraid to branch out and collaborate with other artists. He recorded collaborative albums with two other well-respected Maskandi artists, Phuzekhemisi and Mfazi Omnyama, who called themselves Izinqunqulu Zomhlaba.

Briefly News also reported that he recently worked with Nigerian Afrobeats musician AfroTherapist on a unique new song called Million Nites.

Speaking to Briefly News on the unexpected collaboration, Ihhashi Elimhlophe explained why he decided to give it a bash:

“For the love of music, and knowing that music is universal and music unites, teaches and tackles issues. We are in this industry and we want to see the industry growing in social cohesion and love for one another. And promoting oneness.”

The future of Maskandi music

Ihhashi Elimhlophe believes that Maskandi music does not get the recognition it deserves in Mzansi. Speaking to Briefly News, the musician explained further:

“The Maskandi genre is big, but yes in the mainstream it hasn't received the recognition it deserves, I think it has not been marketed very well, more push, more aggressive marketing, it will do well.”

So what can someone interested in trying out the genre listen do to really get the feel of the sound? According to Ihhashi, there are a few songs that will hook any new listener:

“Wololo, Sxaxa mbiji and Bantu base Africa.”

A message to upcoming Maskandi artists

Achieving legend status while alive is no easy feat. It requires talent and hard work. Ihhashi Elimhlophe has proven that it is possible. Offering advice to upcoming Maskandi artists hoping to pave the same path for themselves, the icon said:

“Be true to yourself, love and respect what you do more than money, then your work will speak for you. Love people for your music is for them, respect people. And when you love so much, you won't give up.”

And there you have it.

