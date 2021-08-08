Weekly Wrap: Shona Ferguson, Zenande Mfenyana’s Heartbreak and Zodwa’s New Flame

This week has had Briefly News readers interested in a lot of things related to Shona Ferguson. The man who predicted his death regrets that he didn't do more to help. Zodwa Wabantu reveals who the last person she spent the night with was.

In addition, Zendande Mfenyana is heartbroken following the untimely passing of her boss, Shona Ferguson. Finally, a man has been praised by social media users for making a responsible choice.

1. Shona Ferguson's biography: age, children, wives, death cause, cars, house, worth

As most South African refer to him, Shona Ferguson, or Uncle Shona, was a renowned filmmaker, business mogul, actor, husband and father. He always had a unique way of drawing your attention, starting from his charming looks to his intelligence and zeal. Shona Ferguson's biography debunks the legend that he was.

Mzansi mourns a legendary filmmaker. Photo: @vuzu.tv

Source: Facebook

Shona Ferguson is a Botswana-born South African famous for being Connie Ferguson's husband. Shona worked behind the scenes for the best-selling and award-winning TV shows. In 2020, he went international after he wrote and acted in a Netflix six-part series called Kings of Joburg.

2. Zenande Mfenyana Heartbroken Following Shona Ferguson's Passing: "Oh Mr Sho"

Zendande Mfenyana is heartbroken following the untimely passing of her boss, Shona Ferguson. The actress and the late The Queen producer became close to each other while working on the set of the telenovela.

Zenande took her time to react to the death of the popular Mzansi TV producer and actor. She took to social media on Monday, 2 August to share how the news of Shona's death affected her.

3. Yoh: Zodwa Wabantu Spills Her Truth About Mzansi Celeb She's Currently Smashing

Zodwa Wabantu has spilt her truth about which celeb she's currently smashing. The exotic dancer told Lasizwe in a #DrinkOrTellTheTruth interview that the last celeb she went home with after a groove was Thabo, aka Smol, from Black Motion.

The bubbly media personality told Lasizwe that she and Thabo last shagged three weeks back. The reality TV star even said she doesn't care that the drummer from the famous music group has a girlfriend.

4. Man Predicted Shona Ferguson’s Life Was in Danger: “Sorry I Didn’t Try Enough”

A traditional healer has got Mzansi talking after he claims to have foreseen Shona Ferguson's passing. In the tweet posted over a month ago, the man addresses the message to Mam Connie and shares that he feels Shona's "life is in danger".

Heading online, @Rhadebelihle shared the old tweet along with this caption:

"When I saw this it broke my heart because all I wanted to do was to prevent this on the (19th of May 2021) sorry I didn't try enough," he wrote and added many broken heart emoji's.

5. Man Shares Video of Him Walking from Dealership After Returning Car to Focus on Saving

One South African guy is praised for being honest and humble after taking his car back to the dealership due to the need to save cash. The guy shared a short video clip on social media, saying he could afford the car but decided to service his debts instead and has no regrets about it.

Keletso says sometimes one has to take a step back to take another step going forward. The proud man’s video is receiving massive reactions from his Twitter followers.

Source: Briefly.co.za