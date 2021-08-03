Zenande Mfenyana Heartbroken Following Shona Ferguson's Passing: "Oh Mr Sho"

Zenande Mfenyana has finally reacted to the news of Shona Ferguson's passing at a Johannesburg hospital last week

The talented actress and Shona worked closely on the set of The Queen where Shona was a producer and actor

The viewers of the show and other social media users took to Zenande's comment section to comfort her as she said she has been weeping uncontrollably

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Zendande Mfenyana is heartbroken following the untimely passing of her boss, Shona Ferguson. The actress and the late The Queen producer became close to each other while working on the set of the telenovela.

Zenande took her time to react to the death of the popular Mzansi TV producer and actor. She took to social media on Monday, 2 August to share how the news of Shona's death affected her.

Zenande Mfenyana is heartbroken following Shona Ferguson's passing. Image: @zenandemfenyana, @ferguson_films

Source: Instagram

Zenande Mfenyana said she was driving when she heard the news of the star's passing. She wrote on Twitter:

"I had to pull up on the side of the road coz I was weeping so much, I was trying to sing 'Jehova Re Tshepile Wena' and I could only manage to breathe the song, no sound came out. Haaibo Lord, this is too painful. Oh Mr Sho."

Tweeps took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to comfort her. Check out some of their reactions below:

@tholangmolefe said:

"So painful and unbelievable Zee.... Real men are dying, di breadwinner, di job creator. Hosala fela bo send me nudes, bo HUD..."

@refilwe310419 wrote:

"Zenande you are not the only one asking why, a lot of us don't know him personally and we feel this hurt we can only imagine how you feel when you worked with him so closely. Our prayers are with you and everyone close to him."

@Ayanda_Blaq commented:

"Every time I think about his death, the hair at the back of my head stands up.. That's how bad it is and I didn't even know him personally but kubi and kubuhlungu nkosyam."

@Thobekaunathi added:

"I liked him so much. Now I wish this phase can pass quickly. Even seeing his pic on social media platforms kills me. Lord strengthen us more, especially his family."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Connie Ferguson pens touching letter to late hubby Shona

In related news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson penned a touching post to her late hubby, Shona. The popular TV producer and actor passed away on Friday, 30 July to the coronavirus complications.

The Queen actress took to social media to pour her heart out following her hubby and business partner's death. She also posted snaps of Shona and herself during their happy moments.

In the lengthy post, Connie Ferguson expressed that her life is now off balance because she has lost her other half. According to ZAlebs, she went on to say:

"I’m struggling to process everything that’s going on! It all just feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from! I feel like I’m living in a twilight zone! I keep asking God WHY? Why Lord?"

Mzansi celebs and ordinary citizens took to Connie's comment section to comfort her.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za