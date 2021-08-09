Footage from a church service during one of its deliverance sessions has generated reactions on social media

In the video that made rounds, the pastor lifted a tall man off the ground and threw him into the congregation

The church members scampered for safety as they watched the pastor repeat the act in another section of the congregation

Social media users have reacted to a viral video capturing scenes from a delivery session in a church.

While churches are known to carry out deliverance according to their beliefs, the manner in which the one in the video took place wowed many.

In the video shared on Instagram by @tattleroomng, the pastor had a taller male congregant before him and mumbled some words while touching parts of the man's body.

In a swift manner, he made a belly-to-belly lift of the man and threw him into the congregation.

Both men landed on the floor as the man's weight seemed to drag the pastor with him while he made the throw.

Unperturbed, the pastor repeated the process but this time, he carried the man on his shoulder.

The man fell while the congregants watched in awe.

Briefly News could not independently verify the location or identity of the church as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@wahaladeyonline said:

"Na religion keeeee Africans.... Come and try this in any white man land... That church go close down the nxt day."

@catch_da_cruiz commented:

"This what we call content creating not miracle service."

@e_magnate_biz_ltd wrote:

"The violent take it by force."

Woman fights pastor during prayer session

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a woman had fought a pastor during a prayer session.

During a session in the clip posted by Linda Ikeji Blog, a woman rejected the pastor's attempt at laying his hand on her head. The clergyman did not take the rebuke lightly, he followed her.

When the pastor would not back off, the woman started fighting him off. At this point, there was a frenzy as people gave them space.

Another minister stepped in, trying to hold the woman's hands down so that the pastor can carry out his deliverance session on her.

