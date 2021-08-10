Pearl Thusi reportedly has a businessman boyfriend whom she is ready to marry and start a little family with

Reports claim that Pearl is dating South African businessman Shaun Keith Alfred Bonett and the two are pretty serious

It is said that the tea was spilt thanks to court papers from the adoption Pearl is currently petitioning of a relative’s child

Word has it that Pearl Thusi has a new man and she is ready to take the next step, already! Pearl has done a great job at keeping this on the DL.

According to reports made by Sunday World, Pearl is in a relationship with businessman Shaun Keith Alfred Bonett.

Pearl Thusi is dating South African businessman Shaun Keith Alfred Bonett. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

It is said that the relationship was leaked after Pearl had to explain her situation when filing to adopt a relative’s child, as reported by ZAlebs.

Pearl is yet to confirm the relationship, however, the court papers apparently revealed that Pearl and Shaun are planning on starting a family of their own once they say their 'I do’s.

Pearl Thusi calls on Nathi Mthethwa to help struggling artists

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that Pearl Thusi is sick of seeing the entertainment industry, especially actors, suffer due to the global pandemic and lack of support from Government.

Taking to social media to make a public plea, Pearl called on Minister Nathi Mthethwa to help those in the entertainment industry, which is suffering.

While one would have thought fans would have backed Pearl up, they did the total opposite. It seems people are not quite understanding why Pearl is crying as it does not seem like she is battling at all.

Many people felt Pearl and other artists should be a little more grateful for what they have. Until they are feeding a family of six with R350, peeps feel artists should sit back in their seats.

