Kabza de Small Trends After Death Hoax: “You Made Me Lie to Everyone”

South African Amapiano artist Kabza De Small found himself trending on social media on Monday, 9 August after a death hoax

When it was announced that a Mzansi celebrity had tragically passed away, some seemed to think it was Kabza and started sending out condolences

The media personality quickly crushed the untrue rumours by taking to social media to share a post

Kabza De Small trended on Monday afternoon after being the victim of yet another online death hoax. The Amapiano producer was believed to have been in the car that resulted in the fatal accident which claimed the lives of Mpura, Killer Kau and three others.

Kabza De Small trended after peeps thought he had passed away. Image: @kabzadesmall

As social media users waited for confirmation of the news, Kabza trended and some even paid their tributes to the artist.

Kabza then posted a tweet that sent waves of relief rippling through the country.

Here are some reactions to his post:

@simthobiyela said:

“We’re tired of people who kill everyone on this app.”

@syaebroteni said:

“TF!! I just told people it's you. Ubani kanti? (Who is it?) Naze naskhulumisa amanga. (You made me lie to people).”

@intokazi_p said:

“I’ve never been so happy to see you tweet.”

Unfortunately there were deaths that occurred and five lives were lost.

Mpura and Killer Kau tragically pass away in car accident

Briefly News reported that South Africans were left reeling on Monday afternoon when the news of the death of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura hit social media.

Initially, celebrities posted heartbreak emojis online but would not disclose who had passed.

Eventually, Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ took to Twitter to confirm the passing of his friends in a sad post. The music producer was later joined by Riky Rick, who also shared a heartbreaking post bidding farewell to his industry peers.

The Sunday World reported that the pair died on their way to a gig to Rustenburg. According to a source who spoke to the publication, the two musicians sadly passed away after a car accident.

Source: Briefly.co.za