Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine, has seemingly responded to the claims that he's DJ Maphorisa's ghostwriter

The rumours started circulating on social media after Madumane dropped an epic rap verse on his new yanos track, Izolo

Reason shared that he doesn't ghostwrite for anyone but rather co-writes songs with some of his peers in the music industry

Reason has seemingly responded to the rumours that he is ghostwriting for DJ Maphorisa. The claims made rounds on social media after Phori dropped a hot verse on his new track, Izolo.

Scores of people suggested that the rapper penned Madumane's verse on the hit track released recently. Their claims came after Phori and Reason collaborated on the rapper's new Amapiano single, Khanda Shisa.

Reason has responded to claims he's ghostwriting for DJ Maphorisa. Image: @reashonhd_, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Reason took to Twitter a few days ago to low-key address the rumours. He denied that he is a ghostwriter. SAHipHopMag reports that Reason, who now calls himself Sizwe Alakine, tweeted:

"I don't ghostwrite. I co-write."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to his post. Even yanos vocalist Lady Du took to Reason's timeline to share her opinion on his post. Along with a few laughing emojis, Lady Du commented:

"You do ghostwrite. You make some Amapiano artists look talented but we are not there."

@SxndileNgxba said:

"But Reason you are an awful songwriter, how do people involve you in their creative process???"

@come_la wrote:

"Mina I'm just happy for you King! As long as you get to do what you're good at."

@Rhymstar_Mac added:

"Some raps are better rapped by other rappers..."

Source: Briefly.co.za