Hebanna: People Sing in Video as Ngizwe Mchunu Compares Himself to Madiba

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu is now joined by his followers as he sings and compares himself to former president Nelson Mandela

In a video that was posted on Twitter, Mchunu argues and sings that he is similar to Madiba as they both served their time behind bars

South Africans are now arguing that the Zulu-speaking radio star is just a happy soul and there’s nothing linking him with the unrest and looting

Former SABC DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has ruffled feathers once again after comparing himself with former president Nelson Mandela. The ex-Ukhozi FM staffer is seen in a video that’s going viral as posted by @Nkqubeko_MC, saying just like Madiba, he also suffered from life behind bars.

Mchunu was arrested after he was charged for allegedly playing a part in the recent looting and unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The post reads:

@Mphilis_Sithole said:

“You can argue that his remarks were tantamount to incitement to commit public violence but it's entirely foolish to say he was an instigator, let alone insurrection.”

@Bheks_C said:

“Uzolala ejele namhlanje ngoba akezwa la ekhanda.”

@McCotzos said:

“Two minutes in a waiting cell, se ka uMandela hahaha.”

@Thabeteh_Ra said:

“I can't believe this. Yazi uNgizwe can turn a serious situation into an absolute joke. I'm so done and in disbelief.”

@Sir_Samkelo said:

“Kmele bafake ubuso bakhe eceleni koBuso kaMandela koR10.”

@Peter_Mathibe said:

“This is a happy man. This guy is comfortable in his own skin.”

@SakhileAzania said:

“Ngizwe has struggle credentials now.”

@CassimMilanzi said:

“Anything to irritate the powers that be.”

