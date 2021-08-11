Rihanna shared a clip of public figures including rappers and actors lauding her enviable scent

The celebs included Cardi B, Lil Nas, Jennifer Lawrence, among others, with some noting she smells like heaven

Fans, however, had mixed reactions, with some asking for the perfume while others wanted new music from her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

We do not really know if it is her perfume or natural smell, but anyone who has had the opportunity to be close enough to Rihanna and smell her has never forgotten it.

Rihanna has been lauded for her infectious scent. Photo: badgalriri.

Source: Instagram

According to a video that has gone viral on social media and shared by Rihanna on her Twitter page, nothing smells better than her.

In the said clip, many celebrities, including Lil Nas, Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, Jim Parsons, Ryan Seacrest, Nick Jonas and many others, could not help but praise how incredible Rihanna smells.

A few of them even noted that she smells like heaven, and they probably will never smell something as attractive as her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Sharing the video, Rihanna captioned it with the words, "Just sayin (shrug emoji)".

This showed how impressed she was with the remarks, and with her perfume line launching at the same time, she knew it was going to be a winner.

Rihanna's fans react

The video got over 2.9k comments and 219k likes, as many appeared stunned by the news.

However, the singer's fans were not as impressed as she was, with many reminding her that they needed new music.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions from Twitter:

Richest female musician

In other Rihanna news, the beauty was recently crowned the richest female musician in the world as she grabbed her billionaire status.

The singer was on Wednesday, August 4, listed by Forbes as one of the richest entertainers in the world, joining the likes of Oprah Winfrey.

Briefly News understands the latest development came about four years after launching her successful beauty line, Fenty Beauty.

The new listing made her the richest female musician in the world.

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now worth a staggering $1.7 billion. Rihanna comes just second to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

It’s not Riri’s music that has resulted in her amassed fortune, the bulk of her billions come from Fenty Beauty. According to the publication, Rihanna owns 50% of the highly-successful brand. The other half is owned by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH - run by Bernard Arnault, the world’s second richest person.

Source: Briefly.co.za