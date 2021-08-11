Womandla: Nomzamo Mbatha Helps Empower Women in Business

Nomzamo Mbatha and Carol Tshabalala partnered with Hollywood Bets to bless some ladies this Women's month

The actress and sports presenting personality will be targeting female-owned businesses and helping women entrepreneurs

Speaking on the initiative, Mbatha expressed her honour and gratitude at the opportunity to empower women

Nomzamo Mbatha has done her part for Women’s month. The Hollywood actress partnered with award-winning broadcaster, Carol Tshabalala on an #EmpoweringHER campaign. The campaign, sponsored by Hollywood Bets, is aimed at investing R1.5 million into developing female- owned businesses.

According to a statement released by Hollywood Bets to Briefly News, the project will also include a webinar with Mbatha and Tshabalala hosting female entrepreneurs and giving some invaluable advice.

Speaking on the project, Zamo said:

“Historically women have always been disadvantaged in various ways and constantly have to pull tooth and nail to achieve access, funding and support. To empower is not only to seed, but also to elevate. It is wonderful to be working on this with an inspiring icon such as Carol. I cannot wait to receive all the compelling entries we anticipate, as we embark on this journey!”

Source: Briefly.co.za