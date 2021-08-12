“Tok Tok”: Mzansi Hilariously Reacts to Pics of a Mini Tow Truck Vehicle
Buzz

“Tok Tok”: Mzansi Hilariously Reacts to Pics of a Mini Tow Truck Vehicle

by  Phumzile Ngcatshe
  • South Africans are finding a small tow truck vehicle very funny after its photos were shared on social media
  • It seems the South African Long Distance Truckers social media page is looking for the owner of the mini tow truck that is similar to a three-wheeler car, also known as a tok-tok
  • Some Mzansi social media users jokingly argue that it can only tow bicycles or grocery trolleys used at food stores

There’s a wide range of vehicles in the world, from a minibus to a Mini Cooper, but seeing a mini tow truck leaves many people dazzled. South African Long Distance Truckers took to social media drop images of a mini tow truck that have left many people laughing.

According to a funny post on Facebook, the truck was seemingly reported as lost and the caption suggests that the owner is wanted to recover it.

Social media users rushed to the comments section to review the small car similar to a food delivery car, also known as a tok-tok. Briefly News brings all the funny comments from the post that is going viral in Mzansi.

Mzansi, Hilariously, Pics, Mini, Truck
Pictures of a mini tow truck leave Mzansi laughing. Image: @SALong-DistanceTruckers/Facebook
Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Christo Aucamp said:

“This tow truck belongs to XXX Towing in Pretoria west in South Africa.”

@Samora Jwambi said:

“More to the point, what on earth do you tow with that thing?”

@Thabo Bop said:

“A bicycle towing truck I assume.”

@Godie Mavhunga said:

"I would love to see it in action."

@Tsubane Mokoena said:

“What exactly is it going to tow? Tok-tok.”

@Suverr Crasher said:

“I got a double that needs to be towed to my yard, is it available for the job.”

@John Kamanga said:

“Guess it's for towing those Shoprite/Checkers trolleys hidden in lokshinz.”

@Michael Paterson said:

“Maybe from PE, Eastern Cape. Just like those 3-wheeled ambulances.”

Mzansi hilariously reacts to a small car: "R40 ke full tank"

In a related article, Briefly News ran a story that images of a small car that can possibly cost only R40 to fill up the tank are causing a storm on social media circles.

@_shanom has shared a collage of images on her Twitter timeline, saying she is certain the light motor vehicle can be easily filled with a few rands.

On the other hand, @MohlaleGCR has also taken to his social media page to share snaps of the same vehicle, saying it has no power steering, no safety airbags, and should be classified as a quad bike.

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
