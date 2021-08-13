Mzansi's favourite cooking politician Tito Mboweni caused another stir on social media after penning a message about life after the Ministry

The former Minister of Finance reflected nostalgically on the complete change in his routine since vacating from the ministerial finance position

A stream of hilarious reactions followed as Mzansi social media users took turns aiming digs at Mboweni's message

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tito Mboweni, Mzansi's favourite social media-inclined politician and the recent former Minister of Finance, has caused his latest stir on Twitter.

This time, it's not over a cook-off in his kitchen with Lucky Star tinned fish on hand, but on what life has been like since his decision to quit the ministerial role.

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has caused his latest stir on Twitter. Image: @tito_mboweni/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The cuisine-lover was sworn in as Minister of Finance on 9 October 2018, following Nhlanhla Nene's resignation, until his own decision to step down from the ministerial position on 5 August 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had accepted Mboweni's request to resign amid a cabinet reshuffle that saw a number of sweeping changes being made.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Taking to his official account one day ago, the pseudo-chef penned a message that sparked a flood of colourful reactions from South Africans. He wrote:

"Feels very strange to notice that my weekly appointments have been cancelled. They were work-related. So they had to be cancelled. Feels odd but it is the reality. At least I can feed the chickens and lambs for now."

A stream of hilarious reactions followed as Mzansi social media users took digs at Mboweni's nostalgic message. The tweet was liked more than 5 000 times and attracted nearly 700 comments.

Mboweni sets tongues wagging on the socials

Briefly News took a look at the interesting comments and, undoubtedly, there were plenty.

@kulanicool wrote:

"You're the only minister whose scandal was to tweet uncooked food."

@TheNowMovement2 shared:

"You are where you belong. You stayed too long in a position that was too big for you."

@kabelodick commented:

"Rest, minister. Wake up late, enjoy nature and your animals but, please, and I can't emphasize this enough, please stay away from garlic and tomatoes with your axe."

@Skati_guru asked:

"How did you manage to find happiness living such a simple life?"

@MoroleNgozi stressed:

"You must encourage your colleagues to leave government especially that nkosazana woman."

Mboweni living peacefully after stepping down, shows off 'cooking' skills

In recent news, Briefly News reported that Mboweni, the self-styled home-cook, recently shared a few snaps of a lovely meal he'd prepared as a final end to his time in office.

Heading online, @tito_mboweni shared pics of the scrumptious looking meal.

"This is how it ended! Beautiful!!" he enthusiastically captioned the post.

Trading in his infamous pilchard recipe for a tin of sardines, the politician paired the fish beautifully with some lemon and garlic. The meal also featured a homemade stew.

Source: Briefly.co.za