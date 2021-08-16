Update: Brighton & Hove Albion Coach Explains Why Percy Tau Didn't Play

Percy Tau was not included in the squad for Brighton & Hove Albion for their game against Burnley over the weekend

There is still huge interest for Tau from Al Ahly with the Egyptian side wanting the player to join their ranks

Pitso Mosimane has previously said in the media that he would like to sign a player from South Africa for his club

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

There's a lot of speculation about Percy Tau and where he's headed next. Al Ahly is interested in signing the player but he's still under contract at Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

When rumours surfaced that Brighton wanted to cash in on Percy Tau as he approached the final year of his contract, Al Ahly's interest in the player grew even further. A move would be beneficial for the player because he hasn't been getting a lot of game time in England.

Al Ahly has approached Tau and Brighton increased their demands, wanting €6 million (R104 million). Tau was not included in Brighton's squad over the weekend and the coach says it's for "personal reasons". Many think that this means he's getting ready to leave the club.

Percy Tau's future is still hanging in the balance after he missed the game over the weekend. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Speculation has increased that Tau has not been included in the squad because he's close to completing a move to Al Ahly, according to Egyptian football publication KingFut.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

KickOff reports that Percy Tau was registered for the Premier League under Brighton. Increasing hopes that he would be able to play soon. Coach Graham Potter said that Tau is still very much a part of the team.

Pitso Mosimane has made it clear that he would like to sign a South African player and he's definitely on the lookout for Tau.

Mosimane was previously the coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, and his spell with the South African giants coincided for five seasons with Tau's contract with the Brazilians.

Percy Tau poised to join Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly

Briefly News previously reported that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has said that he would like to sign a South African player and according to reports, he's looking to get Percy Tau's signature.

Percy Tau recently impressed during a friendly match for Brighton and it looks like his future might be hanging in the balance because he's looking to get some more game time.

The word has it that Al Ahly has opened transfer talks with Brighton & Hove Albion. According to SoccerLaduma, Pitso Mosimane, who was instrumental in Tau's rise to fame at Mamelodi Sundowns, made a shocking remark about perhaps bringing the 27-year-old to Cairo.

Source: Briefly.co.za