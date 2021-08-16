Zodwa Wabantu Wants Love Back, Promises Not to Snitch: “Thabo Woza”

South African media personality Zodwa Wabantu took to social media to complain about the cold front and subsequent temperature drops

She appealed to her former hook-up, Thabo from Black Motion, to come back to her and keep her warm

The controversial Mzansi celebrity promised the music producer that she would not snitch about their love life again

South Africa is currently facing a cold front and it’s a tough time for all those sleeping alone. Zodwa Wabantu recently took to social media to ask for 'i-love back' from Black Motion’s Thabo Smol.

The pair have been involved in a complicated relationship as it has been revealed that hooked up more than once.

However, the encounters were not meant to be public knowledge until Zodwa snitched to the world. Now poor Zee wants Thabo back in her bed and has promised to keep quiet about it this time.

In a hilarious video shared on Instagram, Zodwa said that it was cold and she missed Thabo. The clip left her fans in stitches.

Zodwa Wabantu spills her truth about Mzansi celeb she's currently smashing

Briefly News had previously reported that Zodwa Wabantu spilled her truth about which celeb she was smashing. The exotic dancer told Lasizwe in a #DrinkOrTellTheTruth interview that the last celeb she went home with after a groove was Thabo, aka Smol, from Black Motion.

The bubbly media personality told Lasizwe that she and Thabo last shagged three weeks back. The reality TV star even said she doesn't care that the drummer from the famous music group has a girlfriend.

In a teaser of the show posted by Lasizwe on Twitter, Zodwa could be heard saying their fling is not a secret. Zodwa said:

"We are smashing. It is not a secret. Apparently he has a girlfriend. It is none of my business."

