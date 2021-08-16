South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo did not take too kindly to seeing peeps accusing him of wearing counterfeit brands

After he was named and shamed on an infamous Instagram page, Somizi set out to prove the haters wrong

The media personality went to Gucci and shared a video of all his past transactions from the store computer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo has been catching smoke for a lot of things but he absolutely refuses to be accused of wearing counterfeit luxury brands.

Somizi did not take kindly to being accused of wearing dupes. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

After he was mentioned on a notorious Instagram page that outs celebs for wearing fake labels, Somizi put his foot down, denying the accusations and going out of his way to prove his innocence.

The page is called Fake Gucci Community SA and alleged that Somizi was wearing a fake Gucci hat.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Somizi responded to the post by sharing a video providing receipts. The flamboyant media personality went to a Gucci store and took a video of his profile on the store computer, to show all his transactions.

He also encouraged the group to continue exposing others.

It’s also interesting to note that Somizi has removed all comments from his pictures and followers cannot weigh in with their views. This comes after the media personality was accused of domestic violence by his estranged husband.

Somizi Mhlongo’s legal team responds to Mohale Motaung’s heavy allegations

Briefly News reported that South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo got his legal team to publish a statement on his behalf regarding the heavy allegations made by his hubby, Mohale Motaung.

After seeing the statement Sunday World leaked, detailing the abuse Mohale allegedly suffered at the hands of his husband, Somizi turned to his lawyers for help.

Local entertainment commentator Phil Mphela dropped Somizi’s statement on social media. Somizi’s legal team acknowledged the accusations and made it clear that the matter was being handled by them and no further comment was given.

In the mean time, Mohale Motaung maintained that he would no longer comment on the issue as well and just wanted their divorce proceedings to commence smoothly.

Source: Briefly.co.za