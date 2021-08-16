Photos Give Mzansi OCD Vibes, Woman Unimpressed: "They Only Had One Job"

A social media user gave Saffas something to cringe over after she shared a series of pictures online

A Mzansi woman is pulling her out after she shared pictures online that would leave even the least OCD-inclined person cringing at the sight of the ghastly mess.

Taking to her Twitter account, @girl_kaybee let her followers in on four unimpressive instances where the people responsible for getting relatively simple tasks done, frankly, did quite the opposite.

The post was simply captioned:

"They only had one job."

The first picture shows a ceiling with its dimensions skewed, a job the builders had no excuse not to get right if they had made use of a spirit level.

In another picture, someone overlooked taking their tablets from one capsule blister packaging to the next, instead, going all over the place and making the whole thing visually unappealing.

Another picture shows how someone can even make a glorious mess of cutting a cake. What is worse in this instance, is the cake had clear lines the person ought to have used to cut it in an orderly way. But even this job proved a little too difficult for the unlikely cutter.

This same mistake was repeated in the case of one unlucky homeowner, who would have felt like they were waking up from a bad dream once they saw the tiles on the floor skewed when the interior of the house was completed.

Unimpressed Saffas with OCD flood mentions to have their say

Mzansi social media users, seeing this, decided to have their own say on the topic as many of them tried to make sense of what they were looking at. Hundreds of comments were shared across the post.

@uriey_ said:

"That cake is driving me crazy."

@MeloMac2 added:

"Frame 1: I’d burn the house down if I lived there."

@ThandiMoratuwa noted:

"I would literally get sick living in that house. OCD ke problem sometimes!"

@theHirohito wrote:

"Why do people do things like this?"

@MaseleseleK ventured:

"Looking at the ceiling would give me so much anxiety."

