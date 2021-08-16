Mamkhize Must Be Loaded, Fans React to Her Splashing R50m on Bloem Celtic

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize stunned South Africa when she bought Bloemfontein Celtic for R50 million

She essentially bought her way back into the PSL and social media users were shocked at the amount of money she had

Taking to social media, people reacted to her making the massive buy in astonishment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

News broke over the weekend that Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize had bought Bloemfontein Celtic for an eyewatering.

Social media users were wondering how much money she must have if she can pay off SARS and buy a club worth R50 million as if it were any other day.

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize dropped a cool R50 million on Boem Celtic leaving Mzansi astonished. Photo credit: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

With her purchase of Bloemfontein Celtics, MaMkhize essentially bought her way back into the PSL.

She celebrated the acquisition of the club I style over the weekend and shared a stunning video on Instagram.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Fans share their thoughts on MaMkhzie casually dropping R50 million on Bloem Celtics

@Motse_mo:

"The other day I watched Kwa Mamkhize and I am still stunned at her owing more than R50m in tax debt.

And then pay it over to SARS in one lump sum.

And then continuing with life like nothing major just happened.

I won't get over that any time soon."

@the_bono_:

"Mamkhize has some serious weight to throw around."

@MphoSathekge85:

"PSL’s delay to solve the PLK v Sekhukhune matter just cost Mamkhize R50m, life is not fair ka nnete."

@THABANG_BELANG:

"I think Royal AM and Celtic players will merge making a big pool of players since the signing Ban will continue, R50M plus club debts is what the PSL team cost so it makes business sense for Mamkhize. She must just pay 3M to that player ex goalkeeper #RoyalAM #BloemfonteinCeltics."

Sale of Bloemfontein Celtic feels like "another death", according to Molemela family

Bloemfontein Celtic founder president Petrus Molemela's daughter Lisemelo Molemela has compared the club's probable sale to losing her father for the second time.

Celtic's sale to Royal AM was previously approved by the Premier Soccer League (PSL). Celtic will change their name to Royal AM and relocate to KwaZulu-Natal, according to a circulating letter written to both clubs by the league.

Shauwn Mkhize, the owner of the Royal AM, has subsequently sold the second-tier status to Masala Mulaudzi, who sold his Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila franchise to Abram Sello in January, just eight months after Bidvest Wits managers "gave" him the club.

Source: Briefly.co.za