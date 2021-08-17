Sello Motloung has scooped himself an awesome role and he could not be more grateful for the opportunity

Having reached out to the public when he was out of work, Sello is grateful to have found a spot on an awesome TV show

Sello has joined SABC3’s The Estate fam and will be playing the role of father and businessman Elias Nkosi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African actor Sello Motloung put his pride in his pocket and publicly asked for work, and it paid off. The veteran actor has landed himself a gig!

Veteran actor Sello Motloung made his debut on 'The Estate' on Monday after a long and difficult job drought. Image: @sello.motloung.5.

Source: Facebook

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sello announced that he is overflowing with gratitude after having been given a role in a SABC3 series, The Estate.

“As an actor, you have to always be finding a job whether on television, film or stage. With the pandemic, it’s such a tricky challenge and finding a good role within a good production is almost unheard-of. I consider myself very fortunate to finally find this role for which I auditioned.”

Sello will play the role of Elias Nkosi. Elias is a businessman and father who is in his late 50s. This role came as a blessing and Sello is extremely excited about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Having asked for a gig when he was out of work, Sello reflected on this, saying that he does not regret it. Times are tough and you have to do what you have to do to put food on the table. Just because is he a famous actor, Sello does not believe that it is below him to ask for help.

ProVerb bags awesome new hosting gig, he’s buzzing

In more news about artists bagging gigs, ProVerb has bagged another hosting gig. The Idols SA presenter is the new host of The Property Game on DStv's Home channel, reported Briefly News.

The star took to social media a few days ago to share his good news. The show premieres on Wednesday, 4 August, according to the media personality. ProVerb will host the show with property investment entrepreneur Sylvia Milosevic. He took to Instagram to explain what the show is about.

"The Property Game. A docu-series about property investment. Each week we meet property investors who teach us about different property investment strategies and we learn from our resident property investment expert and head mentor @sylviamilosevicofficial."

Source: Briefly.co.za