The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Becomes Billboard Hot 100's Longest Charting Song

The Weeknd's Blinding Lights has spent a whopping 88 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the longest-charting song in the chart ever

The 2019 single made history when it surpassed Radioactive by Imagine Dragons, which spent 87 weeks on the same chart

The excited Canadian singer's fans took to social media to applaud their favourite for making Billboard history

The Weeknd's song Blinding Lights has made history. It has been charting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a whopping 88 weeks now.

The hit dropped in 2019 by the Canadian singer has surpassed Radioactive by Imagine Dragons which has been on the same chart for 87 weeks. The Weeknd's banger is now the longest-charting Billboard Hot 100 song ever.

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' has become Billboard's Hot 100's longest charting song. Image: @theweeknd

According to Complex, Billboard reported that on the most recent chart this August, the song sat at Number 18. The Weeknd's fans took to Complex's comment section on Twitter to applaud their fave for spending 88 weeks in the hotly-contested chart. Check out some of their comments below:

@abelsnutjar said:

"We're so proud of you baby."

@champagnebel wrote:

"You deserve it, we are proud."

@realmixemup commented:

"And we can’t wait for 'Take My Breath' to do the same."

@abel_tesfaye_x said:

"Yesss, he’s a king."

@crabbycuts added:

"Forever proud, from SCARBOROUGH to the world."

