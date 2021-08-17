'Generations: The Legacy' Hit by Covid Cases, Production Halted for 14 Days

Generations: The Legacy cast members were reportedly hit by positive Covid-19 cases about two weeks ago

The production of the SABC 1 telenovela was stopped for 14 days to allow those who tested positive for the virus to self-isolate

The show's executive producer shared that they have resumed filming more scenes after taking the 14-day break

The production of Generations: The Legacy was halted for a few weeks after several actors contracted the Covid-19. It has been reported that four stars of the SABC 1 soapie were seriously ill and one of them was even admitted in hospital.

The executive producer of the popular telenovela, Costas Gavriel, confirmed that the production of the show had been postponed because of the positive cases.

The production of 'Generations: The Legacy' had to be stopped for 14 days after it was hit by Covid-19 cases. Image: @manakaranaka, @kay_sibiya

Source: Instagram

According to Sunday World, Gavriel said they took 14 days off the production schedule to allow everyone who was not feeling well to self-isolate.

The publication spoke to veteran actress Manaka Ranaka and she confirmed that she was one of the stars who had tested positive for the disease. She has fully recovered.

Kay Sibiya also said he had been diagnosed with the virus in mid-June. Gavriel added that they resumed recording again on 10 August.

Source: Briefly.co.za