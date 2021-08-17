Master KG Responds to Thuli Phongolo’s ‘Offensive’ Statement: “We Are Cool Buds”

Master KG has poured ice water over the outrage Mzansi has expressed after Thuli Phongolo harshly dismissed dating him

Taking to social media, Master KG said that he was not offended by Thuli's comments and they were not dating

However, many in Mzansi were not convinced about his statement and felt that Thuli was being shady

Master KG and Thuli Phongolo trended online recently after Thuli harshly slammed rumours that she was dating the Limpopo music producer.

Some felt that the way she addressed the situation was rude, making it seems as if Master KG was beneath her. Master KG, however did not seem offended.

The music producer defended Thuli and said that her remarks were not malicious.

He posted:

"Me and @Thuli_P We good... We talk and we cool buds..so I don't think she was undermining me or anything with that post... Because we respect each other for sure.”

He also clarified that they were not dating. However, some social media users were not convinced. Here are a few reactions:

@ori_debig_beats said:

“Ngeke uy’thole! Deep down you know. When you’re alone inside the blankets or under a shade of a Mango tree when it’s hot in Limpopo you’ll come to your senses.”

@hlarediahlonga said:

“She was undermining you.. She made look like you're nothing, like dating you is a curse or something.”

@simthobiyela said:

“It was going to be much better if it was Thuli who tweeted this first not you Master KG NO!! Don't be that guy.”

Thuli Phongolo laughs off rumours of dating Master KG

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi media personality Thuli Phongolo had a good laugh at rumours claiming she is dating Master KG.

Thuli innocently commented on one of Master KG’s posts where he asked about dating older women and peeps just assumed Thuli was the older woman.

Laughing it off, Thuli made it known that she too is just as surprised that she is apparently dating Master KG as everyone else is. However, some felt that her laughter was malicious.

