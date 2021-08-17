Thuli Phongolo made one comment on Master KG’s post and people ran with it, spreading rumours that the two are dating

Clearing the air, Thuli made it known that she and Master KG are just friends and that she finds the rumours disrespectful

Social media users laid into Thuli, claiming she was embarrassed to even be said to be dating Master KG, however, that was not the case

Stunning Mzansi media personality Thuli Phongolo had a good laugh at rumours claiming she is dating Master KG. Yazi, social media can be so wack sometimes.

Thuli Phongolo keeps her love life so private that fans occasionally link her to a few big stars, the most recent being global superstar Master KG. Image: @masterkgsa and @thuliphongolo

Thuli innocently commented on one of Master KG’s posts where he asked about dating older women and peeps just assumed Thuli was the older woman - lol!

Laughing it off, Thuli made it known that she too is just as surprised that she is apparently dating Master KG as everyone else is.

Thuli posted:

Thuli admitted that she had mad love for Master KG however, in the friend way, not the lover way. Shame, people can really get ahead of themselves over nothing.

Thuli explained:

While Thuli was clearly being lighthearted about the whole thing, some took the “respect me” part a bit too literally. Peeps were hella offended.

@MathekgaBino was on Thuli like white on rice:

@RealMrumaDrive felt Thuli was disrespecting Master KG:

@ChrisExcel102 told Thuli to sit down:

@Mulanga__ let Thuli know that they feel Master KG is out of her league:

After seeing all the commotion, Thuli set the record straight. All this rumour spreading has Thuli feeling disrespected, and she would greatly appreciate it if they could stop, it had nothing to do with Master KG. Sis is tired of explaining herself.

Thuli said it as it is:

Thuli Phongolo is all about women taking over the world

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo is a strong and independent woman who is an advocate for others standing on their own two feet, reported Briefly News.

Thuli wants to see women all over the world rise. Taking to social media, Thuli expressed her hopes for the women of the world. She is tired of seeing her sisters crumble in weakness; Thuli wants them to be fearless.

Thuli expressed how she just wants “more for women” in every aspect of life. It is time for females to stand tall and own their greatness.

Thuli posted:

“Eish, I just want MORE for women. I want them to keep and strengthen their voices. To rise to their potential. To stay true to thyself. To know they’re enough. To challenge the status quo. I think about this A LOT!”

