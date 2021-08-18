New Laws Could Change the Fact That TV Licences Aren't Being Paid for

The South African Broadcast Corporation expects to not be paid TV licence fees as people are reportedly not paying their licences

In Q4 2021 (1 January to 31 March), the broadcaster had a shortfall of R92.9 million while collecting TV licence revenue

TV licence collections may change as there are talks of pushing harsher regulations through on the South African Broadcasting Corporation Bill

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is expecting to continue facing issues surrounding the collection of TV licences. This comes as South Africans are reportedly refusing to pay the fees necessary.

The SABC said during a presentation that they collected around R200.7 million during Q4 which was supposed to be around R293.7 million. This makes R92.9 million shortfall against the budget.

The broadcasters Q4 results are from 1 January to 31 March of this year. In Q3, the SABC collected R278.3 million meaning this is a decrease of R77.6 million as compared to Q4.

BusinessTech reported that there was an increase in R40.8 million in TV licence revenue, year-on-year. TV licence collections are still a major point and the SABC's communications department is apparently going to put through harsher regulations on the South African Broadcasting Corporation Bill.

The Bill is currently open for public comment. Previously, the broadcaster raised an 'annual household levy' which was supposed to be R265. This is meant for the approximately eight million households in its billing system for a TV licence.

SABC also considered making smartphones, laptops, tablets and other devices a 'television' under a revised definition. Click here for more information on renewing your TV licence.

Below are just a few of the aspects that may gain regulations:

The purpose for which and the place where you may use a television set;

Different categories of television licences which any user of a television set may be required to possess;

The duty to keep, maintain and furnish records and information, including a duty to supply the SABC with such records and information as may be prescribed.

