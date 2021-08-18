Shoprite Checkers announced the opening of a new facility to ensure customers can make purchases without a cashier or till points

The retail group has released a video showing all their plans going forward and media reports announced that the Shoprite Checkers Group opened a ShopriteX store in Cape Town

The cashier-less outlet becomes the first in South Africa and follows Amazon’s idea which was recently launched in Europe

South African retail giant, Shoprite, is planning to bring a major change to the retail industry. According to media reports, the grocery store announced they are testing an automated Checkers concept with the aim of not using cashiers or till points.

The groundbreaking concept is similar to the one employed by Amazon in many countries overseas. Business Insider reports that the Shoprite Group is planning to use advanced camera technology to ensure the shopping process is smooth.

The publication has it that the retail brand will use AI and machine vision to monitor what the shoppers take from the shelves to bill your card as the clients are done with their shopping.

Despite coming with a great idea to ensure the shoppers will have convenience, it remains to be seen if Shoprite will extend this kind of shop to other parts of the country.

Shoprite opens Shoprite X to the staff in Cape Town

In a video clip posted on YouTube, the group says their new shop is availed to staff at ShopriteX offices near the company's home office, above Checkers Hyper Brackenfell in Cape Town. Business Insider also indicates that the unit office now houses a team of 250 people comprised of data scientists, experts on e-commerce and others, working with a more general IT team of more than 1 000.

