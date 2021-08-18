A local woman has social media buzzing after sharing that her boss lets her work fewer hours for the exact same pay

Apparently, the boss really believes in her passion which is podcasting

Mzansi headed to the comments section and shared reactions to the post

A local woman has headed online to thank the boss who lets her work far fewer hours for the exact same pay. According to the young woman's post, her amazing boss truly supports her passions and has encouraged her to work on her podcast with the free time.

, @thandoau shared the touching story.

"My boss sent an email to say he is decreasing my hours but same pay because he can see the value my podcast has and I should focus on it more.

"Angels surround us everyday," she captioned the post.

The young lady also expressed much surprise at being able to get time off work to pursue her passion projects.

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the amazing news. Many wished for a boss just like @thandoau's.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@itsjustleigh__ said:

"Aibo what an angel."

@KeamogetsweLoui said:

"May your podcast grow and touch people’s lives."

@SindiJulia9 said:

"Give that man or woman a Bell's, great boss you have."

@Sah_Loo said:

"This is literally everything, what an amazing person!"

@Pianopella said:

"This is very rare. Bless him."

@Greenwitch44 said:

"Congratulations, very kind of you boss."

Boss gives worker car after hearing he walked from midnight to get to work

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that a young student, Walter, had to trek 20 miles on his first day to resume at his new workplace. His car broke down the night before so he resorted to going on foot.

Before morning, the young man tried to see if his friends could take him but nothing came up as it was such short notice, Understanding Compassion reports.

He started walking at 12am

The young man never allowed that to discourage him. Instead of staying back, he decided to walk all the way.

After checking maps and seeing that he would need seven hours to get to Pelham, Walter decided to leave at midnight. He slept in the afternoon and woke at 12am to begin his journey, New York Post reports.

He said:

“I wanted to be there before 8. I wanted to beat the crew members there to let the company know how dedicated I am.”

At 4am, the man had already walked 14 miles, leaving six to complete, so he decided to rest a little. The student said his body ached all over.

He later got help

Some policemen who saw him at the roadside were amazed at his story and gave him breakfast before dropping him at a place to rest. While on his journey, he saw another officer who took him to his destination.

When the young man arrived at his destination, and the people he was to help move their load heard his story, they were really amazed. Walter's boss read his viral story online and was wowed. He drove to his place and surprised him with a car.

It should be noted that well-wishers had already raised money for him to repair his car before the gift came.

Below are some of the reactions to his story:

Noey NøEý Paminduo said:

"This amazing story just made my day, best wishes."

Julie Horn said:

"I don't know this young person but I am so proud and wish a lifetime of happiness and success."

William Messhias Wallace said:

"Congratulations, the world needs more bosses like you. All the gods to bless you all."

