Thuli P Wants R10k in the Master KG Money Giveaway: “Yes for Sure”

Master KG's money giveaway has attracted the attention of his friend and Mzansi actress Thuli Phongolo

The stunning South African media personality requested that Master KG give her R10 000 and he happily obliged

The interaction garnered mixed reactions from social media users who felt that Thuli was taking attention away from their own chances to win

Master KG is still on a money giveaway spree and has been trending on social media. South African actress Thuli Phongolo didn’t want to be left out of the party.

When Master KG once again offered to give away R1 000, Thuli asked him to bump it up to R10 000 for her and the Jerusalema hitmaker obliged.

The exchange caught the attention of Mzansi social media users who shared their thoughts.

@TMakopelane said:

“Tjo re comment on every tweet and get ignored. AboThuli comment just once and get recognised?”

@_mmakoma said:

“Ga go monate goba small account jerrr its not easy at all. You getting ignored left right and centre.”

Master KG responds to Thuli Phongolo’s ‘offensive’ statement

Briefly News had previously reported that Master KG and Thuli Phongolo trended online recently after Thuli harshly slammed rumours that she was dating the Limpopo music producer. She told Mzansi to "respect" her after the rumour mill began spinning.

Some felt that the way she addressed the situation was rude, making it seem as if Master KG was beneath her. Master KG, however, did not seem offended by the comments.

The music producer defended Thuli and said that her remarks were not malicious. He reinforced that the pair were just friends and were still cool with one another. The muso posted:

"Me and @Thuli_P We good... We talk and we cool buds. So I don't think she was undermining me or anything with that post... Because we respect each other for sure.”

He also clarified that they were not dating. However, some social media users were not convinced. Many felt that Thuli P undermined Master and made their thoughts clear in the comments section of KG's post.

